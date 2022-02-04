DZ Bank Downgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to Sell

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.00. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.