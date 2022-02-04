e-Gulden Price Up 7.5% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $95.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00292618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,385 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,197 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

