e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

1/26/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Get elf Beauty Inc alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.