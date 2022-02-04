Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.29. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 6,221 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

