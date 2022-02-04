Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. Eaton also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

