Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

ETN stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.67. 55,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

