Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

