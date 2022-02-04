eBoost Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $18.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00290337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

