ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.17

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.17 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 228.80 ($3.08). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 33,990 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.61.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,058.45 ($33,689.77).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.