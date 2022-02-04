Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

