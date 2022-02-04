Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.09). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.09), with a volume of 300,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.18.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

