Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce sales of $4.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

EDIT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.