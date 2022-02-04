EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDTXU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 58.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 634,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

