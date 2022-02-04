Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

