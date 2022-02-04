Effect.AI Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

