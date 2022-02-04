Elastos Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $92.31 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00010946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006586 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

