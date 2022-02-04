Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,737. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.