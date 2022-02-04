Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,120.01

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,120.01 ($15.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,127.37 ($15.16). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($14.82), with a volume of 432,334 shares traded.

ECM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.97) to GBX 1,230 ($16.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.86) to GBX 1,419 ($19.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,120.01.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

