Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.71). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 297,441 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

About Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

