Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.14

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.14 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.91). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.91), with a volume of 599,309 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.14. The company has a market capitalization of £826.20 million and a PE ratio of 94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

