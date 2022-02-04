Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after buying an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.