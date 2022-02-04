Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $271,347.16

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $271,347.16 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

