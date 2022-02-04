Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Shares Up 0.5%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.