Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$8.94 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,597. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

