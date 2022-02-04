Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.