Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

