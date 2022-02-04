Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

EHC stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

