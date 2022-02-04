Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $60.04. Encompass Health shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 4,446 shares traded.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $30,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

