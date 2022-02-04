Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $21,152.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00249668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

