Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 67,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 161,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$45.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. It primarily has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Reliance Gold Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

