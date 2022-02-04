Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.08 ($10.20).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

