Enel (ENEL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enel (BIT: ENEL) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($8.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($8.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($10.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Enel was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2021 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.