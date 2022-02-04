Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.