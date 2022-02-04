Energo Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $154,651.83 and $16,310.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00110841 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

