Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ERF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 142,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

