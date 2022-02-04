Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.64

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.64 and traded as low as $33.19. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

