EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 45075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to Engold Mines Limited in May 2016.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.