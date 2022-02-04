Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.