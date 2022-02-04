Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.
Shares of ENVA stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.