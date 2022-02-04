EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 32 ($0.43). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.47) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 12.28 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £390.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.84.

In other news, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($53,777.90). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 149,203 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($36,107.21). Insiders have purchased 2,397,411 shares of company stock valued at $45,601,606 in the last ninety days.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.