Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $104.99 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 8.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $104,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

NYSE HD traded down $6.78 on Friday, hitting $358.03. 94,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

