Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $33.39 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $284.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

