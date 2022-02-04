Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $37.27 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up approximately 3.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Landstar System worth $37,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

LSTR stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. 14,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.37 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

