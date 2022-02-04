Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $42.43 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up approximately 3.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of First American Financial worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,949. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

