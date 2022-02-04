Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $74.01 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,971 shares during the period. Masimo makes up 6.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Masimo worth $74,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $812,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Masimo by 393.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $2,564,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.94. 1,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.38. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $198.24 and a one year high of $305.21.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.