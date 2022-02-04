Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $92.21 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 7.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,209,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,400,000 after buying an additional 118,423 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.10. 160,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

