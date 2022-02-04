Ensemble Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 2.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 96.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

