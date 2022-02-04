Ensemble Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ferrari worth $62,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of RACE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.55. 4,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.