Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 3.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NVR worth $46,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $122.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,309.00. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,977. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,330.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,582.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,241.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,387.40.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.