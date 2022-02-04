Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 280,826 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,826 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $151,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $91.65. 259,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

