Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 118,423 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,423 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard worth $420,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.43. 149,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

